The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Dragon's Judgement to be out in Jan 2021

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:27 IST
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Dragon’s Judgement to be out in Jan 2021
What's on Netflix earlier reported that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The anime lovers are waiting for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 or at least a good news on it. The streaming of Season 4 in August 2020 made a remarkable success and fans believe that the fifth season will surely be out in future.

The anime enthusiasts are happy because their favourite The Seven Deadly Sins has already been renewed for Season 5. It is also being reported that TV Tokyo would like to go ahead with Season 5 of Seven Deadly Sins. The viewers are ardently waiting for the fifth season to get a wonderful storyline and satisfying conclusion.

The Japanese title was originally translated as Anger's Judgement, but the official English title is The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement. However, it has been delayed to premiere on January 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Dragon's Judgement arc will be labelled as Season 5 on Netflix.

What's on Netflix earlier reported that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. An official statement was recently released on The Seven Deadly Sins website. A revised release date has not been announced, and as expected the series will be broadcast in Japan from January 2021.

The official plot or synopsis for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 is not revealed. As we are still a couple of months behind the release of the fifth season, we can only just guess or predict what to see next. Meliodas revealed his demonic true form during the end of Season 4 as the 'leader of the Ten Commandments,' a twist that was expected to have major repercussions for the next arc.

The Seven Deadly Sins are a band of knights in the land of Britannia who had disbanded ten years earlier after being framed for plotting a coup of the Liones Kingdom, the Holy Knights who sequestered them before taking control in the wake of a rebellion they organized. Liones' third princess, Elizabeth Liones, finds the Seven Deadly Sins' leader, Meliodas, before they search out his comrades so they can clear their names and liberate Liones from the Holy Knights, who were manipulated by a demon named Fraudrin into unsealing the Demon Race from their prison. As the Sins fight against the Ten Commandments led by his brother Zeldris, Meliodas is revealed to be the Demon King's cursed son whose destiny is tied to Elizabeth's.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

