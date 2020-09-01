Michael B Jordan, Harrison Ford pay homage to Chadwick Boseman

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:33 IST
Tributes continue to pour in for Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, who died last week after a four year-long secret battle with colon cancer, with his co-stars Michael B Jordan and Harrison Ford remembering the late actor as a legend and real-life hero. Boseman, 43, attained global stardom as T'Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the MCU films such as "Captain America: Civil War" , "Black Panther" , "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

In an emotional homage to Boseman, his "Black Panther" co-actor Jordan said he wished he had more time together with his "big brother" whom he knew since the beginning of his career at the age of 16. Jordan, who played villain and T'Challa's cousin Erik Killmonger, the challenger of the throne of Wakanda, wrote on Instagram he is unable to find the words to express his feelings.

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with 'All My Children' when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. "You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you've known it or not... I've been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness," he said. Before "Black Panther" , Boseman made a name for himself by playing iconic black historical figures like baseball star Jackie Robinson in "42" (2013), singer-songwriter James Brown in "Get on Up" (2014) and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall" (2017). Jordan further said the legends and heroes Boseman played on screen will live on forever.

"But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity," he wrote in his post, which included several photos of the two together. He will miss Jordan's honesty, generosity, sense of humour, and incredible gifts, the actor said. "I'll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets." Jordan ended his tribute with the famous line said by his character Killmonger in "Black Panther" .

"'Is this your king!?'" he wrote. "Yes. he. is! Rest In Power Brother." Ford, who co-starred alongside Boseman in the celebrated film "42", said the actor is "as much a hero as any he played". In "42", the veteran actor played iconic Dodgers executive Branch Rickey to Boseman's Robinson.

"Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play. His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed," said Ford in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Ant-Man" director Peyton Reed remembered Boseman as a "serious, amazing guy".

"I can't imagine a better director, Ryan Coogler, and a better actor, Chadwick Boseman, combining to make that movie ('Black Panther'). Man, he is going to be missed," Reed told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, and co-stars Angela Bassett, Sterling K Brown, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Denzel Washington, among several others also mourned Boseman's passing last week.

