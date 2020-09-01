Left Menu
Orlando Bloom, Amazon developing story on human rights lawyer Jared Genser

I am proud to work with Jared and his team to bring these important and timely stories to life," Bloom said in a statement. Genser, who is the co-executive producer on the series, always felt that a show on his world would be enjoyable.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:29 IST
Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and Amzon are developing a TV series on the story of human rights lawyer Jared Genser, who has helped free political prisoners around the world. The untitled project is in the early stages of development and will be executive produced by Bloom and former HBO executive Bruce Richmond, reported Deadline.

Genser is Managing Director of Perseus Strategies and founder of Freedom Now. He was dubbed ‘The Extractor’ by the New York Times for his work freeing political prisoners in hot zones. He is known for specialising in freeing prisoners of conscience and human rights prisoners in high-risk areas throughout the world’s most difficult hot zones, working with a core team of specialized operatives.

Genser has worked with former Czech Republic President Václav Havel, former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, and Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Aung San Suu Kyi, Liu Xiaobo, Desmond Tutu, and Elie Wiesel in the past. His current clients include imprisoned American hostages in Iran Siamak and Baquer Namazi. The series will be produced by Amazon Studios, Bloom’s Amazing Owl Productions and TrueNorth Media, which is run by former HBO Executive Vice President of Production Bruce Richmond. "I connected with Jared immediately when I heard about the remarkable work he was doing around the world. I have always been deeply passionate about the plight and resilience of adults and children whose voices have been silenced or worse. "I knew it would make a dynamic, hard-hitting series that explored the untold stories of injustices. I am proud to work with Jared and his team to bring these important and timely stories to life," Bloom said in a statement.

Genser, who is the co-executive producer on the series, always felt that a show on his world would be enjoyable. "I’ve long thought that a wider audience would really enjoy a show inspired by the world I live in every day – one with heroes and villains, life or death stakes, and where success or failure can change the course of an entire country. I couldn’t have imagined better partners than Orlando and Bruce in this journey. And I’m incredibly grateful for Amazon Studios’ strong support.” PTI BK BK BK

