Channing Tatum to publish first children ’s book, dedicates it to daughter

Actor Channing Tatum is set to release his first children’s book and has dedicated it to his seven-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with actor and ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce the picture book titled “The One and Only Sparkella”. "Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine.I I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child. "So this is what I created for my little girl. From what it is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading," Tatum wrote. Published by Feiwel & Friends, the book focuses on a young girl named Ella who is teased on her first day of school for loving sparkly things. “Despite what others say, Ella's dad encourages her to embrace who she is and wear her disco-ball shoes, shimmering backpack and glittery ribbons in her hair," the book’s description read.

Kim Barnes has created illustrations for the book. Calling Everly his greatest teacher, Tatum said in a statement to People magazine that the book is an ode to all the little girls. “To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known. You are my greatest teacher. This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl ... Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love,” he said. “The One and Only Sparkella” will hit the stands on May 4, 2021.