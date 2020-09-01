Left Menu
Manushi Chhillar starts social media campaign to raise awareness about proper nutrition

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:58 IST
Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar . Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar, has started a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness about eating right and shared her journey with health and nutrition. In a video that she shared on Instagram, Chhillar is seen sharing how she started consuming healthy food to stay fit while she was preparing for the 'Miss India' beauty pageant while studying in college.

"I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognizant about what we intake. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right," she said. Chhillar who comes from a medical background further credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge of proper nutrition within her.

"My parents are doctors and they have always told me that our eating habits and the food we eat defines our total health. With this learning, I have been able to lead a very balanced life because awareness about nutrition is key for anyone to understand whether they are planning their meals correctly," the 23-year-old actor said. "Malnutrition can really damage us from inside and I will use my social media to drive home as much awareness as possible through National Nutrition Week," she added.

The 23-year-old stunner further reveals that she is a big fitness and nutrition enthusiast. "There are a few things that I'm deeply passionate about and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. I will show people how I eat and balance my diet so that I keep cravings at bay and also ensure I give proper breaks to my body between meals," she said.

"It's a fun social media awareness campaign and I hope to connect with as many like-minded people as possible and jam with them," the former Miss India added. The ethereal beauty, who will be seen soon opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the big-budget period-drama 'Prithviraj,' is known for her fitness and her well-built physique. (ANI)

