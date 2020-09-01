Ariana Grande becomes first woman to reach 200 mn followers mark on Instagram
Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram. Friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone. “(Congratulations) to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! Wear that crown!" Gaga wrote on Twitter.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:07 IST
Pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers of photo-video sharing platform Instagram. The 27-year-old musician is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively. Friend and collaborator Lady Gaga congratulated Grande on achieving the milestone.
“(Congratulations) to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown!" Gaga wrote on Twitter. The duo recently performed their hit single, "Rain on Me” at the VMAs and also won the award for best collaboration on the track.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ariana Grande
- Lady Gaga
- Kylie Jenner
- Selena Gomez
- Rain on Me
- VMAs
ALSO READ
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker step out for dinner with Kylie Jenner
Michael Costello speaks out after slamming Kylie Jenner for not giving credit to fashion designers
'You're a queen': Lady Gaga to Ariana Grande as she hits 200 million mark on Instagram
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BTS dominate MTV VMAs