Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disha Patani channels dog love in adorable Instagram post

Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday treated her fans to an adorable picture as she showers love on her furry friend. The actor proved that she is a true blue pet lover as she channelled her love for her four-legged friend.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:53 IST
Disha Patani channels dog love in adorable Instagram post
Disha Patani (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday treated her fans to an adorable picture as she showers love on her furry friend. The actor proved that she is a true blue pet lover as she channelled her love for her four-legged friend. The 'Malang' star posted to Instagram, an endearing picture which features the actor and her pet dog caught in a moment of affection. In the picture, Patani is seen holding the face of her pet and adorably looking at him. In the snap, captured at her home, the 'M.S. Dhoni' star is seen sporting a comfy look in a white figure-hugging dress. The actor looked gorgeous donning a low make up look.

Keeping the caption simple, Patani left a flower emoji with the picture. The lovable post garnered more than 10 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Disha's rumoured boyfriend and 'Baaghi 2' co-star left lovestruck emojis in the comments section. The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Disha Patani shared her hilarious version of the viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap video and posted a clip that featured her two furry friends. It captured the reaction of her two pets while she enacts and lip-syncs along with the video. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

CFI to host first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021

The Cycling Federation of India CFI on Tuesday said that it will host the first-ever Cycling Summit in 2021 across Delhi, Mumbai and BengaluruThe CFI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with a new-age marketing exploration firm, Co...

Six nabbed for attacking, robbing loan recovery agent in MP

Five persons were arrested and a minor was detained for allegedly beating up a loan recovery agent and robbing him of Rs 1 lakh and bank documents in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accused had allegedly wayla...

Helio G95: MediaTek launches its most powerful gaming chip to date

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled its most powerful gaming chip to date i.e the Helio G95 which comes with multi-camera support, AI Super Resolution and enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.The Helio G95s octa-core C...

India conducts total 4.3 crores COVID-19 tests so far

Indias cumulative COVID-19 tests crossed 4.3 crores on Tuesday, including 1,22,66,514 tests, which were done in the last two weeks alone, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The states, which are contributing maximum to the over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020