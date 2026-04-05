Italian Ambassador Returns to Switzerland Amid Fire Tragedy Protest
Italy's ambassador to Switzerland is set to return after being recalled due to dissatisfaction with the Swiss government's handling of a fatal bar fire. The incident in Crans-Montana on New Year's Day claimed 41 lives, including six Italians, leading to diplomatic tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 05-04-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
After months of absence, Italy's ambassador to Switzerland will return to his position, following a diplomatic recall in protest of Swiss authorities' response to a tragic bar fire.
The fire on New Year's Day at the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana resulted in 41 casualties, including six Italians, sparking one of the worst disasters in modern Swiss history and subsequent diplomatic strains.
Ambassador Gian Lorenzo Cornado is expected to arrive back in Bern on Monday, signaling a potential mending of relations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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