Yuri on Ice Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed for renewal, no chance for cancellation

When is Yuri on Ice Season 2 going to be released? The sport anime enthusiasts are passionately waiting to get the updates on Season 2's development since December 2016 when Season 1 dropped its finale.

With such a long gap, many fans already considered that Yuri on Ice Season 2 would never happen in future. But a group of fans believe that the second season will surely come as the viewers must know what could happen to the Japanese figure skater, Yuri Katsuki. His story just started in the first season and is far away from being completed.

Fans are still hopeful with a belief that Yuri on Ice Season 2 will be confirmed and the MAPPA studio will soon make the announcement. Now the question is why the studio is taking long time for announcing the renewal of Season 2.

It's true that fans have already lost interest on Yuri on Ice Season 2 but early announcement on its renewal might have created many speculations and rumours, mainly on the cast and plot. We believe something developmental is happening behind the screen silently.

Yuri on Ice Season 2 is likely to be consisting of 12 episodes like the previous one, although there has been no confirmation on it. The studio is totally silent on the developmental parts whereas fans are expecting to know what they can see next.

The remarkable success on Yuri on Ice Season 1 is believed why Season 2 is inevitable and can never be avoided. According to the Kadokawa Ascii Research Laboratories content and information trend-analytics company, Yuri on Ice was the most-tweeted anime of the season (collecting 1,440,596 tweets). It had over a million tweets more than its closest rival, the volleyball-based anime Haikyu!! (which had 348,109 tweets). In China, the social media website Sina Weibo recorded 130,000 posts of the Yuri on Ice hashtag, collecting 2 billion views.

In Crunchyroll's inaugural The Anime Awards, Yuri on Ice received awards in all of its seven nomination categories: Best Boy (Yuri K.), Best Animation, Most Heartwarming Scene ("The Kiss", episode seven), Best Couple (Yuri K. and Victor), Best Opening, Best Closing, and Anime of the Year. At the Tokyo Anime Award Festival in 2017, Yuri on Ice won Animation of the Year: Television Category and the fan-polled Anime Fan Award. Character designer Tadashi Hiramatsu won the award for Best Animator.

On the other hand, Yuri on Ice was praised for including a same-sex romantic relationship between Yuri K. and Victor. Among moments highlighted by critics are an apparent kiss in the seventh episode, an exchange of gold rings (indicating a marriage or engagement) in the tenth episode, and Victor's tears when Yuri suggests ending their partnership in the twelfth episode. The kiss won the 2016 The Anime Awards for Most Heartwarming Scene. The ring exchange in the tenth episode is considered the first time such a relationship has been depicted in anime. Many called the exchange of rings 'the best scene in the series'.

The plot for Yuri on Ice Season 2 is tough to be predicted. However, some fans believe that Victor may start competing with fans' rate during the next Grand Pix event although he is currently acting as a mentor for Yuri. One sect of anime enthusiasts believes there may be some time gap due to the long delay.

Yuri on Ice Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

