Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Are creators working on Season 2 & 3 in tandem?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:01 IST
The Rising of the Shield Hero: Are creators working on Season 2 & 3 in tandem?
The production for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is badly being affected by China’s Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is officially renewed. Thus, the Japanese light novel series lovers no longer can wait for its release. They are ardently waiting to get the official announcement on its release date.

Thanks to the creators for renewed The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 before the release of Season 2. This is absolutely amazing and fans are highly excited and expressing their gratitude to the creators. Third season's renewal was not surprising as first season's remarkable success assured the continuation of Rising of the Shield Hero. Thus, fans are in a demand to know if the creators are planning to work on both seasons consecutively or will work in tandem.

The anime aficionados really want to know what the creators are doing – are they working on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 and Season 3 concurrently or consecutively? Truly speaking, there has been no official discussion on it.

The viewers highly expected The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 in 2020. They still believe that the creators will be able to make it successful. Still many believe the creators will take time to announce the release of the second season as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

The production for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is badly being affected by China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic. The global entertainment industry is the worst hit with unfathomable financial loss. As almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time, fans need to wait for the second season.

Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles in Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. Some new faces will also be seen but the names are yet to be officially revealed. They are likely to be seen joining hands to protect the world and unravel the secrets about Waves. The cast for Season 2 includes Alen Lee, Xander Mobus, Morgan Berry, Billey Kameez, Erica Mender and Brianna Knickerbocker.

The first season showed Naofumi knowing the truth about Glass and L'Arc. It ended with Naofumi's discovery and they all belong to the same hometown. In Season 2, Naofumi, Filo and Raphtalia will confront new rival.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may not have an official release date. Many fans believe that the second season's release isn't possible in 2020 due to the pandemic situation and they need to wait till next year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese novel series.

Also Read: The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Dragon's Judgement to be out in Jan 2021

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

New office space supply down 93pc, demand falls 73pc during Jan-Jun due to COVID-19: Report

Fresh supply of office space in Delhi-NCR plunged 93 per cent during January-June at 3 lakh sq ft as construction activities were impacted because of lockdown to control COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant Savills India. The...

No party can form government in Bihar alone, alliance a reality: Sushil Modi

Confident about the ruling NDA returning to power in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said on Tuesday that no political party is in a position to form a government alone in the state where alliance politics has become a reality with...

Ganesh idol immersion carried out in artificial ponds in Maharashtra

Devotees across Maharashtra carried out the immersion of Ganesha idols on Tuesday in artificial ponds on the occasion of the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the festival is being celebrated in a more isol...

ISS' orbital altitude to be adjusted by 2,600 feet for next mission on Sept 10: Roscosmos

Moscow Russia, September 1 ANISputnik The International Space Station ISS will have its trajectory adjusted up by more than 2,600 feet on September 10 for the arrival of the next Soyuz spaceship, Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020