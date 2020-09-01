The Rising of the Shield Hero: Are creators working on Season 2 & 3 in tandem?

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is officially renewed. Thus, the Japanese light novel series lovers no longer can wait for its release. They are ardently waiting to get the official announcement on its release date.

Thanks to the creators for renewed The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 before the release of Season 2. This is absolutely amazing and fans are highly excited and expressing their gratitude to the creators. Third season's renewal was not surprising as first season's remarkable success assured the continuation of Rising of the Shield Hero. Thus, fans are in a demand to know if the creators are planning to work on both seasons consecutively or will work in tandem.

The anime aficionados really want to know what the creators are doing – are they working on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 and Season 3 concurrently or consecutively? Truly speaking, there has been no official discussion on it.

The viewers highly expected The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 in 2020. They still believe that the creators will be able to make it successful. Still many believe the creators will take time to announce the release of the second season as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus.

The production for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is badly being affected by China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic. The global entertainment industry is the worst hit with unfathomable financial loss. As almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time, fans need to wait for the second season.

Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles in Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. Some new faces will also be seen but the names are yet to be officially revealed. They are likely to be seen joining hands to protect the world and unravel the secrets about Waves. The cast for Season 2 includes Alen Lee, Xander Mobus, Morgan Berry, Billey Kameez, Erica Mender and Brianna Knickerbocker.

The first season showed Naofumi knowing the truth about Glass and L'Arc. It ended with Naofumi's discovery and they all belong to the same hometown. In Season 2, Naofumi, Filo and Raphtalia will confront new rival.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 may not have an official release date. Many fans believe that the second season's release isn't possible in 2020 due to the pandemic situation and they need to wait till next year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese novel series.

Also Read: The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Dragon's Judgement to be out in Jan 2021