Andrew Garfield to star alongside Julia Roberts in Luca Guadagnino's thriller 'After the Hunt'

Actor Andrew Garfield is set to team up with Julia Roberts in an upcoming thriller helmed by acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino. As reported by Deadline, the film, titled 'After the Hunt,' a venture from Amazon MGM Studios and is slated to commence production this summer.

In this intriguing narrative set within the academic realm, Garfield will portray a significant character alongside Roberts, who plays the role of a college professor grappling with her past when a notable student levels an accusation against one of her colleagues. The project, originating from Imagine Entertainment, explores the complexities of morality and responsibility in the wake of such accusations.

The collaboration between Garfield, Roberts, and Guadagnino underscores the anticipation surrounding 'After the Hunt.' Mandelbaum and Brian Grazer join Guadagnino as producers of the film whose production is set to commence soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Garfield will also be seen in the romantic drama 'We Live in Time' opposite Florence Pugh, following his Emmy-nominated performance in the FX series 'Under the Banner of Heaven' and his reprisal of Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' (ANI)

