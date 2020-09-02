Kangana Ranaut requests Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give blood samples for drug test

Days after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut made a remark on drug mafia being active in the industry, the actor has nominated 'Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test' to bust the rumours of them being 'cocaine addicts'. The 33-year-old star put across a statement on Twitter and said, "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts."

The 'Queen' actor further noted, " I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia." The 'Panga' actor has nominated the celebrities in a tweet, which is in response to a tweet by an author and columnist. It read, "BIG EXPOSE: Kangana Ranaut

@KanganaTeamwants blood test of all film personalities before chosen for any national award. RIGHTFUL DEMAND, HOW CAN DRUG ADDICTS BE OUR ROLE MODELS #BollywoodDrugGang." Earlier, Kangana had made a remark on social media that "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars".

The following statement from the 'Gangster' actor came after a recent turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, where his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have alleged a new drug angle. Post the statement, Ranaut has also said she is "more than willing to help the Narcotics Bureau but I need protection from the central government." (ANI)