Left Menu

"Want ballot papers for voting so that people's trust in government stays intact," says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday said that the ballot paper must be used for voting replacing Electronic voting machines (EVM). He emphasised that the Congress party has been constantly raising the demand for ballot paper but the centre has shown reluctance to it.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:14 IST
"Want ballot papers for voting so that people's trust in government stays intact," says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a raging debate on Electronic Voting machines, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday said that ballot papers must replace EVMs and emphasised that the Congress party has been constantly raising the demand for ballot papers but the centre has shown reluctance to it. "Voting is our fundamental right. There is a question in front of people if their vote gets delivered in favour of the candidate whom they cast their vote for. Why doesn't the central government use ballot paper for voting?" Patole pointed out.

"The developed countries including the US and Japan have been practicing voting on a ballot paper. Then why not in India? Congress has been asking the same question repeatedly," Patole said. He further emphasised that the usage of ballot papers for voting can enhance the government's credibility amongst the people.

"They (BJP) got the election conducted for a month and in seven phases. There was no need to do that. We want ballot papers to be used so that people's trust in the government stays intact," the Maharashtra Congress President said. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal declined to comment on the Electronic Voting Machines, saying that it is a "big issue" as he took a dig at the Supreme Court's ruling on EVMs.

"When the Supreme Court of India said that we must trust our machines, and we must trust the Election Commission of India if the Supreme Court itself is trusting them, why should I comment on them? If we start trusting the government and the machines, then all work should be done through the machines. Why do courts exist then? If we start trusting the government, then what is the use of giving verdicts? This is a big issue; I'll comment on it later," Sibal told ANI when asked about the EVMs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024