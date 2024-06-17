Left Menu

Congress Blasts Modi Government over West Bengal Train Tragedy

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi criticize the Modi government for mismanaging the Railway Ministry as they mourn victims of the Kanchanjunga Express train accident in West Bengal, demanding immediate compensation and accountability.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a strong stand against the Modi government, accusing it of 'utter mismanagement' of the Railway Ministry following the tragic train accident in West Bengal.

Expressing deep distress over the Kanchanjunga Express train collision in Jalpaiguri, Kharge emphasized the emotional toll, stating, 'Our heart goes out to the families of the victims. In this hour of grief, we express our solidarity and condolences to each one of them. Immediate and full compensation must be provided to the victims.' He highlighted what he termed the government's 'criminal abandonment of the Indian Railways,' asserting that 'today's tragedy is yet another reminder of this stark reality.'

In a similar vein, Rahul Gandhi criticized the rise in railway accidents under the Modi administration, attributing it to systemic negligence. Gandhi insisted that the government must be held accountable and immediate compensatory measures must be taken. 'Congress workers are requested to provide all possible assistance in relief and rescue efforts,' he added. The devastating collision resulted in at least 15 deaths and around 60 injuries.

