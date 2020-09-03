Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, Rumi Jaffery team up for 'The Last Show'
Actor Anupam Kher and filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, and Rumi Jaffery are joining hands for producing their upcoming project 'The Last Show' which will star Kher and Kaushik in central roles.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:59 IST
Actor Anupam Kher and filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri, Satish Kaushik, and Rumi Jaffery are joining hands for producing their upcoming project 'The Last Show' which will star Kher and Kaushik in central roles. Kher took to Instagram to announce the film and shared that the film will revolve around "friendship, love, laughters & tears."
"SHOW MUST GO ON! We friends four friends @satishkaushik2178 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri and I are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow," Kher wrote in the caption. The 'Saaransh' actor further shared that the principle shooting for the film will begin mid-September.
"The film is about friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears. We begin principle shooting mid-Sept. Pls bless us! #TheLastShow @ashokepandit1 @herman0707," she wrote. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film will be shot in Bhopal. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Anupam Kher treats mother Dulari with kheer sent by friend Ashoke Pandit
ED records statement of director Rumi Jaffery in Sushant death PMLA case
Satish Kaushik back on set after five months: can't stop passion for movies
I am and will always be there for you: Anupam Kher's 35th anniversary message for Kirron Kher
Anupam Kher congratulates players on National Sports Day