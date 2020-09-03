'Bhoot Police' adds Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam to its cast

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam are the latest additions to the horror comedy "Bhoot Police" , the makers announced on Thursday. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. "Bhoot Police" is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri

Taurani said they were determined to have Fernandez and Gautam on board right from the outset. "They are both amazing artists and we are extremely happy to have them on board," he said in a statement. The team has begun the groundwork on the horror comedy, which will be largely shot across Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Palampur. Taurani said they are consulting experts to plan the safety measures in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "We aim to wrap 80 per cent of the film during the outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai,” he said. Kirpalani said he is looking forward to working with Fernandez and Gautam. "This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script," he added

The film is expected to start production soon.