Ishaan Khatter shares glimpse of first look test for 'Khaali Peeli'

Actor Ishaan Khatter who will next be seen essaying the role of a taxi driver in the upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli', on Friday dropped glimpses of his look test from the film and termed the role as 'one of my favourite characters so far.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:48 IST
Ishaan Khatter (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ishaan Khatter who will next be seen essaying the role of a taxi driver in the upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli', on Friday dropped glimpses of his look test from the film and termed the role as 'one of my favourite characters so far.' The 'Dhadak' actor posted his pictures in the dress-up of a typical taxi driver on Instagram and penned his experience of essaying the character. In the intriguing pictures, Khatter is seen striking candid poses as he sips tea and lights up a beedi (smoke).

Along with the pictures, he noted, "First look test... BLACKIE. Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far." Reminiscing about the time when the team started shooting for the film, he added, "Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off." Earlier last month, the makers of 'Khaali Peeli' dropped an action-packed teaser of the film featuring the lead duo -- Khatter and Ananya Panday.

The teaser of the film begins with a policeman sending out an alert of a boy and a girl having escaped in a black and yellow (Kaali Peeli) taxi numbered 6969 after creating a ruckus. Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The new release date of the film has not yet been announced. (ANI)

