Yami Gautam to star in thriller "A Thursday" 

Actor Yami Gautam will take on the lead role in upcoming thriller movie "A Thursday", to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will feature Yami as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:08 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (yamigautam)

Actor Yami Gautam will take on the lead role in upcoming thriller movie "A Thursday", to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, the film will feature Yami as Naina Jaiswal, an intelligent playschool teacher. "Naina, on A Thursday does the unthinkable - taking 16 toddlers in a school, hostage. Events go out of control and the public and media scrutiny tear her apart, questioning her sanity and possible reason for the heinous act. Or was there more than meets the eye?" read the film's official plotline.

Yami called "A Thursday" a "rare story" as it gives her the opportunity to play a strong part. "It is one of those rare scripts that come your way that you just cannot put down. Behzad has written one of the strongest characters for any female protagonist. Naina who I will be essaying is both fierce and endearing," the 31-year-old actor said in a statement. Ronnie said his company RSVP is constantly looking to back new talent and scripts that push the envelope. "This is one of those brilliantly written thrillers that not only has you at the edge of your seat but also makes you question many things about society at the end of it. Yami is a phenomenal actor and seeing her in a grey avatar will be interesting for the audiences," he added.

The shoot for the film will begin shortly and it will release next year on an OTT platform..

