'Rasode mein Bear tha': Akshay Kumar answers netizens with a quirky post

Taking a leaf from the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' song, actor Akshay Kumar gave a twist to one of the scenes from the upcoming episode of adventure show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls,' where he would be seen along with Bear Grylls. Kumar took to Instagram to share a still from the show that features him and Grylls as they ignite fire to cook a meal for themselves.

"Rasode mein Bear tha, Any guesses on what is he cooking," he wrote in the caption, giving the scene the famous, 'Rasode (Kitchen) mei kaun tha' turn. 'Rasode mei kaun tha,' is a viral spinoff of a scene from a television show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' where a mother-in-law is seen asking her daughter-in-law as to who was in the kitchen when a particular instance happened.

The latest track was created by musician Yash Raj Mukhate who created the song from the banter between the characters of the television show. It went viral on the Internet with scores of memes being created around it. Shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar', will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist and philanthropist.

The buzz around Akshay Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show in the genre. The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel. (ANI)