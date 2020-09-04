Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Rasode mein Bear tha': Akshay Kumar answers netizens with a quirky post

Taking a leaf from the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' song, actor Akshay Kumar gave a twist to one of the scenes from the upcoming episode of adventure show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls,' where he would be seen along with Bear Grylls.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:26 IST
'Rasode mein Bear tha': Akshay Kumar answers netizens with a quirky post
Actor Akshay Kumar with British adventurer Bear Grylls (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a leaf from the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha,' song, actor Akshay Kumar gave a twist to one of the scenes from the upcoming episode of adventure show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls,' where he would be seen along with Bear Grylls. Kumar took to Instagram to share a still from the show that features him and Grylls as they ignite fire to cook a meal for themselves.

"Rasode mein Bear tha, Any guesses on what is he cooking," he wrote in the caption, giving the scene the famous, 'Rasode (Kitchen) mei kaun tha' turn. 'Rasode mei kaun tha,' is a viral spinoff of a scene from a television show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' where a mother-in-law is seen asking her daughter-in-law as to who was in the kitchen when a particular instance happened.

The latest track was created by musician Yash Raj Mukhate who created the song from the banter between the characters of the television show. It went viral on the Internet with scores of memes being created around it. Shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar', will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist and philanthropist.

The buzz around Akshay Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show in the genre. The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers in Beirut dug through rubble and probed a collapsed building with sensors on Friday after signs of life were detected under a mound of debris one month after a huge explosion shattered the capital. Workers pulled up chunks of...

Waiting for Messi, Barcelona still reeling after 8-2 loss

Three weeks after the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, Barcelona is still mired in crisis and surrounded by uncertainty over the future of Lionel Messi. Will the Argentina forward leave Will the rest ...

Accused Football Leaks mastermind tells court: 'I'm proud'

The Portuguese man behind the Football Leaks website said at the start of his trial on Friday that he was proud to be a whistleblower on European soccer clubs big-money dealings. Rui Pinto, a 31-year-old former history student, faces 90 cha...

Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit business

A sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers. The service dubbed Delivery Macho, was established by 41-year-old Ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020