NCW chief seeks arrest of Shiv Sena MLA for threatening Kangana
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:24 IST
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday sought the arrest of a Shiv Sena MLA for allegedly threatening Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Referring to reports about Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatening Ranaut, Sharma said she is taking suo motu cognisance in the matter.
"He must immediately get arrested @CPMumbaiPolice. Taking suo motu," she said in a tweet. Sarnaik, in a tweet, demanded that Kangana be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi. Sarnaik's comments come after Ranaut accused Shiv Sena leader Raut of threatening her. She also claimed, in a tweet, that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan occupied Kashmir to her.
