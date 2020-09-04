Left Menu
Ananya Panday raises glamour quotient during 'Khaali Peeli' promotions

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on Friday treated her fans to stunning pictures from one of her shoots during the promotions of her coming film 'Khaali Peeli'.

04-09-2020
Ananya Panday raises glamour quotient during 'Khaali Peeli' promotions
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday on Friday treated her fans to stunning pictures from one of her shoots during the promotions of her coming film 'Khaali Peeli'. The 21-year-old actor shared on Instagram multiple photographs where she is seen stunningly posing for the camera click.

The actor is seen donning camouflage pants teamed up with a crop-bold blacktop. Bronze based makeup and her loose wavy hairstyle accentuated the whole edgy look. "Khaali Peeli promotions got me feeling like #KhaaliPeeli #ComingSoon," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Earlier today, actor Ishan Khatter, who is paired opposite to Panday in the movie dropped glimpses of his look test from the film and termed the role as 'one of my favourite characters so far.' The 'Dhadak' actor posted his pictures in the dress-up of a typical taxi driver on Instagram and penned his experience of essaying the character.

In the intriguing pictures, Khatter is seen striking candid poses as he sips tea and lights up a beedi (smoke).favourite characters so far.' Last month, the makers of 'Khaali Peeli' dropped an action-packed teaser of the film featuring the lead duo -- Khatter and Ananya Panday.

The teaser of the film begins with a policeman sending out an alert of a boy and a girl having escaped in a black and yellow (Kaali Peeli) taxi numbered 6969 after creating a ruckus. Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The new release date of the film has not yet been announced. (ANI)

