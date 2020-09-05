Left Menu
People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix; Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered and more

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19 Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move

Britain's Prince Harry and his American-born wife Meghan have signed an exclusive multiyear production deal with Netflix Inc, a major step in their plan to make a living for themselves outside the royal family. Under the deal, whose value was not disclosed, the couple will produce films and series ranging from children's shows to scripted content, the streaming platform said on Wednesday.

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy. Johnson, 48, said in the Instagram post that he and his spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the virus about 2-1/2 weeks ago from "very close family friends" whom he said had no idea how they had become infected.

Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood

British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of "The Batman" and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown. Movie studio Warner Bros. said in a statement that "a member of 'The Batman' production" in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. "Filming is temporarily paused," the studio's statement added but did not say for how long.

Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75. Seaver, who was nicknamed "The Franchise" and "Tom Terrific" because of how valuable he was to the Mets, died in his sleep on Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, the Baseball Hall of Fame said in a statement.

