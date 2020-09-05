Anna Faris quits 'Mom' after seven seasons

Actor-comedian Anna Faris is exiting her hit TV show “Mom”, ahead of its eighth season, in pursuit of “new opportunities”. In the CBS sitcom from creator Chuck Lorre, Faris plays Christy, an exasperated single mom of two, who must navigate sobriety, parenthood, and her relationship with her mother Bonnie, essayed by Allison Janney, who also grapples with addiction. “The past seven years on ‘Mom’ have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. “While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family,” Faris said in a statement to Variety.

News of her exit comes just days ahead of the September 14 production start on season eight. “From the inception of ‘Mom,’ Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal,” Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement.

“Mom” also features Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston. It is executive produced by Lorre, Nick Bakay, Baker and Warren Bell.