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Ex-Army Man's Pistol Mishap Sparks Traffic Chaos

In Lucknow, ex-Army man Sharafat Ali allegedly brandished a pistol during a traffic jam. The incident occurred on Rajjabganj Road, causing alarm among bystanders. Ali claimed the pistol accidentally fell from his pocket, and no charges have been pressed against him, according to local police reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-04-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 23:21 IST
Ex-Army Man's Pistol Mishap Sparks Traffic Chaos
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In a surprising turn of events, traffic on Lucknow's Rajjabganj Road came to a standstill after ex-Army man Sharafat Ali allegedly pulled out a pistol. The incident, which unfolded in the Saadatganj area, caused immediate concern among those nearby, drawing police attention.

Omveer Singh Chauhan, SHO of Thakurganj police station, confirmed the man involved was 40-year-old ex-Army personnel currently residing in Lucknow. Following the incident, Ali explained to authorities that the firearm accidentally fell from his pocket.

Despite the initial alarm, the police opted not to charge Ali. Instead, after signing a written admission of error, Ali was allowed to leave without a case being registered, putting the incident to rest temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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