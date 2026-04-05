RCB Dazzles with Record-Breaking Total Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru triumphed over Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs during their IPL showdown on Sunday. Opting to bat first, Devdutt Padikkal blitzed his way to a 29-ball fifty, with opener Philip Salt adding 46 runs off 30 balls, setting a strong foundation for the team.

Skipper Rajat Patidar and Tim David delivered a fireworks display, scoring 99 runs in just 36 balls to elevate RCB's total to an imposing 250 for three, marking the highest total of this IPL season.

In response, CSK fell short at 207 in 19.4 overs. Despite notable contributions from Sarfaraz Khan and Prashant Veer, RCB's bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3/41, successfully curtailed CSK's chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)