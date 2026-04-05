Pipeline Sabotage Sparks Political Turmoil in Hungary
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban convened an emergency meeting after explosives were found near a gas pipeline in Serbia. The incident, reported by Serbia's President Vucic, has fueled concerns of election interference in Hungary. Authorities suspect a ‘false-flag’ operation, pointing fingers at Ukraine amid rising political tensions.
The discovery of explosives near a gas pipeline in Serbia has triggered political unrest in Hungary just days before its national elections. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, informed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, urgently convened a defense council meeting to address the issue.
The explosives, described by Vucic as having devastating power, were discovered near the town of Kanjiza close to Hungary's border. The incident has prompted speculations about a potential 'false-flag' operation intended to influence Hungary's upcoming elections, with voices in opposition suggesting it seeks to bolster Orban's political standing.
Amid heightened political tensions, Orban implicated Ukraine for attempting to sever Europe's access to Russian energy, though Ukraine has strongly denied involvement. As Hungary braces for elections, the incident continues to be a flashpoint, deepening the rift between Orban's administration and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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