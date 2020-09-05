Left Menu
RGV releases first look poster of film - 'Disha Encounter' - based on Telangana veterinary rape-murder case

Almost six months after announcing a movie based on the rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday dropped the first look poster of the film titled 'Disha Encounter.'

Poster of film 'Disha Encounter' by Ram Gopal Varma (Image Source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Almost six months after announcing a movie based on the rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday dropped the first look poster of the film titled 'Disha Encounter.' The filmmaker took to Twitter to share the poster that focuses on a scooty parked in front of a truck. The poster also shows the hand of a man holding a gun in his hand while it shows a hazy picture of a man in running motion.

He further shared that the teaser to the film will be released on September 26 while the film will release on November 26 which is the day when a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped before being burnt by a group of men in Telangana in 2019. "Here is the 1st look film poster of DISHA ENCOUNTER made on the brutal gang rape,killing and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad on NOVEMBER 26th 2019 ..Teaser release SEPTEMBER 26th ..Film release NOVEMBER 26 th 2020 @anuragkancharla @Karuna_Natti #DishaEncounter," he tweeted.

Helmed by Varma, the film based on true events is produced by Anurag Kancharia. The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later.

A few days later, the accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter. (ANI)

