Tiffany Haddish reveals she contracted COVID-19

American actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed that she had contacted COVID-19 and opened up about her experience in an interview with Dr Anthony Fauci, on her YouTube channel.

Updated: 05-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:19 IST
American actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed that she had contacted COVID-19 and opened up about her experience in an interview with Dr Anthony Fauci, on her YouTube channel. According to Variety, the 40-year-old actor said that she had the coronavirus around three months ago after two people she had been in contact with contracted it.

Haddish said, "I was working on a movie, and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus, right? I wasn't in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and stopped the movie. Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, got the results two days later, they said I did not have the coronavirus." She added, "Then someone else I know who was around the week before, they contracted the coronavirus and so I went and got tested again... Anyway, I get the test, I'm not feeling any symptoms or anything, it comes back two days later and they say I did have the virus."

After she felt better, the 'Night School' actor got tested for the antibodies and was told she had them. But, when she got tested again, they had disappeared. "I've been tested 12 times now," Haddish said.

As per Variety, Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, encouraged Haddish that she did the right thing by getting tested often and quarantining in her household once she found out she was sick. "The most important thing is that you have the societal responsibility not to be propagating the outbreak. To be part of the solution, not the problem," Fauci said.

Fauci and Haddish also spoke about the disparity in COVID-19 infections within minority communities, and how the virus can take a greater toll on Black and Latinx people. Fauci said, "Not only do they have a greater chance of getting infected because they usually - not always, it's dangerous to generalise - but people know they usually have jobs that don't allow them to talk to a computer. They're out on the front lines, doing the manual labour jobs that require interaction with people. Then when you look at the African American and Latinx population... they have a much greater likelihood of having the underlying conditions that means that when you do get infected, you likely would have a serious outcome." (ANI)

