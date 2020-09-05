Left Menu
Nature has been my biggest teacher: Bhumi Pednekar on Teachers' Day

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is known for environment protection initiative 'Climate Warrior,' paid tribute to all her teachers including mother nature on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:59 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is known for environment protection initiative 'Climate Warrior,' paid tribute to all her teachers including mother nature on the occasion of Teachers' Day. "On teachers day every year I to pay tribute to each and every teacher of mine who have contributed immense in my life. But this year along with those brilliant and selfless minds I have to mention that nature has been my biggest teacher to and given me great life lessons," she said.

The 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' actor went on to share about the morals values that the environment has taught her. "I've learnt to be humble, nurturing, compassionate through the basic of nature. Her maternal love for all the millions of species she provides for has taught me selflessness," she said.

"I have learnt to value nature and understood, we humans are very small in front of her wrath," she added. The environmentally conscious actor had started her initiative 'Climate Warrior' to mobilize citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

