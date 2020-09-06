'Saturday Night Live' to honour Chadwick Boseman with rerun of episode he hosted

Left Menu
TV broadcast company NBC is planning to honour the late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman with a re-run of an episode of 'Saturday Night Live', which he hosted in April 2018.

Chadwick Boseman. Image Credit: ANI

TV broadcast company NBC is planning to honour the late 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman with a re-run of an episode of 'Saturday Night Live', which he hosted in April 2018. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the episode will air at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on September 5 (local time). During the show, Boseman reprised his role as T'Challa from the superhero movie, this time appearing in a 'Black Jeopardy' sketch. In a 'Black Panther'-themed sketch, Boseman explained the 'Wakanda Forever' salute from the movie.

Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 43, after a four year battle with colon cancer, survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the day after his death, the official Twitter account for SNL tweeted a photo of Boseman in a brightly coloured jacket and against a warm, painted backdrop of the sky, water and flowers -- it was originally used to promote the episode he hosted.

Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Barack Obama, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Pratt were among the many Hollywood figures who posted tributes to the actor on social media, remembering his "brilliant, beautiful, kind artistic mind." (ANI)

