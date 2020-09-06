Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at age 89; eyes donated at AIIMS

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother died on Sunday morning at the age of 89, following a cardiac arrest, the minister said on Twitter Vardhan said according to the wish of his mother, her eyes were donated at the AIIMS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 14:59 IST
Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at age 89; eyes donated at AIIMS

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother died on Sunday morning at the age of 89, following a cardiac arrest, the minister said on Twitter

Vardhan said according to the wish of his mother, her eyes were donated at the AIIMS. Her body would be handed over to the Maulana Azad Medical College administration in the afternoon, the health minister also said. "Her body donation would keep inspiring us to live for the society," he said in a tweet in Hindi

"Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 and suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide and philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace," Vardhan tweeted.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for posing as Punjab policeman, promoting alcohol as COVID-19 cure

A man from Ludhiana was arrested for posing as a policeman and asking people via a video message to buy alcohol to battle with COVID-19, police said. The incident came to light after the video of the man went viral on social media platforms...

Patnaik thanks Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha's disaster preparedness

Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing the coastal states disaster preparedness, and said his government always makes efforts to address the needs of vulnerable people....

Akhilesh Yadav condemns killing of former independent MLA in Lakhimpur

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday condemned the killing of former independent MLA, Nirvendra Munna and attack on his son, saying that the entire state is shocked by this incident.Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote roughly translate...

Amputated hand from cancer patient found in bucket in Ranchi

Jharkhand Police on Sunday found an amputated hand kept in a bucket in Bariatu area of Ranchi.An amputated hand, kept in a bucket, recovered from Ranchis Bariatu. Initial probe reveals that it was amputated from a cancer patient and was to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020