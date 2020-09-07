Film on Hindutva to be shot in U'khand

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Karan Razdan will shoot a film named "Hindutva" in Uttarakhand. Razdan met Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Monday and proposed to shoot 90 per cent of his movie and a documentary, "Shivtantra", in the state, an official release here said. The chief minister accepted the idea and told him about beautiful locations in Uttarakhand and the incentives being given to filmmakers to promote it as a shooting destination. The shooting of the movie will begin in January-February next year, it said.