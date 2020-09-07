Left Menu
Animal Kingdom set to resume production for Season 5, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:26 IST
Animal Kingdom set to resume production for Season 5, what more we know
The release of Animal Kingdom Season 5 will surely be delayed further as the world is still badly combating against the deadly coronavirus Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

It has been over a year since TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 and fans are getting desperate to know what they can see next. Unfortunately, the production for the fifth season was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic had severe impact on the production of Animal Kingdom Season 5 like any other television projects. The pandemic situation brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss.

The release of Animal Kingdom Season 5 will surely be delayed further as the world is still badly combating against the deadly coronavirus. However, the good news is that the series will continue shooting for its fifth season on Monday, September 7, TV Line noted.

Fans may not know that Animal Kingdom had already filmed about half of Season 5 before calling for a halt due to the global lockdown. However, we are wondering if the creators will be able to release the fifth season this year.

The avid viewers are becoming desperate to amuse with Animal Kingdom Season 5 as the series got nominated for the Best Action Thriller Television Series by the Saturn Awards in the year 2018. It is expected to consist of 13 episodes like Season 2, 3 and 4. However, we don't have any official confirmation on it.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Finn Cole, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson, Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary etc. Albeit its plot has been kept under wraps, it is likely to portray war for power among the gang members. The imminent season's episodes are likely to feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

