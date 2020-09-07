Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:53 IST
Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive
Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

Is Netflix getting ready for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5)? We all know that the cast for Money Heist is already back to shoot for the fifth season and Netflix viewers are excited about it.

The viewers are disappointed as Money Heist will end with Season 5. Netflix made the announcement on July 31 this year that the fifth season will mark end to the series. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Money Heist Season 5 has commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark, Express noted. The beautiful part is that with the returning of Alvaro Morte, fans are at least ensured that The Professor will be seen alive.

Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. Although Alicia didn't pull the trigger, many aficionados thought that the Professor may not make his way out alive in the fifth season.

Fans have a probability to see The Professor alive in Money Heist Season 5. Alvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor, recently took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture of himself wearing the signature glasses of his popular character. His shared picture on Instagram showed that the actor and the entire team members are abiding by new guidelines set by the government to arrest the spreading of coronavirus.

The returning cast members in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 #lcdp5 #rodaje #shooting @lacasadepapel @vancouvermedia_ @netflixes

A post shared by Álvaro Morte (@alvaromorte) on

Also Read: Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle's worst enemy

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Centre highlights protections for disabled govt employees seeking voluntary retirement

Disbaled government employees seeking voluntary retirement due to the hardships faced by them can continue in service with the same pay scale and benefits, the Personnel Ministry said in an order issued on Monday, highlighting the different...

Berlin reluctant to name specific dates for concluding Brexit deal: Spokesman

Berlin Germany, September 7 ANISputnik Berlin would rather not set any specific dates for the European Unions trade agreement with London and supports the EUs chief Brexit negotiator in his efforts to reach a deal, German government spokesm...

Nepal's corona positive cases soar to 47,236

Nepal reported 979 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 47,236, according to official data. Apart from the fresh cases, 11 new virus-related deaths were also reported in the last ...

21 boys from Bihar rescued from traffickers in Kolkata

Twenty-one minor boys hailing from Bihar were rescued from a moving bus in central Kolkatas Babughat area on Monday when the entire West Bengal is under lockdown, a police officer said. Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020