Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Is Netflix getting ready for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5)? We all know that the cast for Money Heist is already back to shoot for the fifth season and Netflix viewers are excited about it.

The viewers are disappointed as Money Heist will end with Season 5. Netflix made the announcement on July 31 this year that the fifth season will mark end to the series. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Money Heist Season 5 has commenced filming with viewers spotting characters like Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Marseille (Luka Peroš) and Tatiana (Diana Gomez) on location in Denmark, Express noted. The beautiful part is that with the returning of Alvaro Morte, fans are at least ensured that The Professor will be seen alive.

Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. Although Alicia didn't pull the trigger, many aficionados thought that the Professor may not make his way out alive in the fifth season.

Fans have a probability to see The Professor alive in Money Heist Season 5. Alvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor, recently took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture of himself wearing the signature glasses of his popular character. His shared picture on Instagram showed that the actor and the entire team members are abiding by new guidelines set by the government to arrest the spreading of coronavirus.

The returning cast members in Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) include Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, José Manuel Poga as Gandía, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

