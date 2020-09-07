Blessed to have you in life: Shahid Kapoor's birthday message for wife

Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday showered love over his wife Mira Kapoor as she celebrated her 26th birthday. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of his wife and penned down a short yet lovely birthday message for her.

"Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life," he wrote in the caption. The couple had tied the knot in a personal wedding ceremony in New Delhi in 2015 following which they welcomed two children - Zain and Misha. (ANI)