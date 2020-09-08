Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy no more

He also started the JP's Monthly Drama Sabha In Guntur city and encouraged theatre. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, film personalities and others expressed grief over JP's demise.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:43 IST
Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy no more

Veteran Telugu stage and film actor Jayaprakash Reddy died of heart attack at his residence in Guntur on Tuesday. He was 74 and survived by wife and a son, family sources said.

He collapsed inside the bathroom on Tuesday morning and breathed his last. Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as JP, began his career as a school teacher.

His passion for acting drove him towards the stage and he played varied roles in countless dramas. He then attracted the attention of Telugu film industry and a variety of roles came his way.

Be it a hardcore villain or a comedian, JP fit into the roles with effortless ease and enthralled the audience. As a villain, he earned a unique identity speaking the Rayalaseema accent of Telugu, a novelty that became his USP and elevated the typical 'Seema' factionist.

JP acted in more than 100 films along side the top heroes of Telugu films like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu. He also acted in a few movies in Kannada and Tamil.

His last film was 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' in Telugu, produced by Anil Sunkara. Though busy as a movie actor, JP never quit the theatre and actively continued playing roles in stage dramas.

He performed a monologue as Alexander and won wide appreciation. He also started the JP's Monthly Drama Sabha In Guntur city and encouraged theatre.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, film personalities and others expressed grief over JP's demise. "Jayaprakash created a special place for himself in the film land through his inimitable dialogue delivery and mannerisms," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Chandrababu Naidu said JP's death was a deep loss to the Telugu film industry. "Telugu theatre has lost a father-figure," he added.

They extended sympathies to the bereaved family..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Urmila Matondkar gets nostalgic as 'Rangeela' clocks 25 years

Celebrating the silver jubilee of her 1995 romantic-drama, actor Urmila Matondkar got nostalgic and penned a note as she felt humbled and grateful. She extended thanks to all the movie lovers for lending support to a girl with big dreams wh...

India Ratings revises FY21 GDP growth projection to negative 11.8 pc

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research on Tuesday revised the countrys FY21 GDP growth forecast to - 11.8 percent from - 5.3 percent earlier. The agency, however, expects Indias gross domestic product GDP to rebound and grow at 9...

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinas role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organisation, in a repudiation of US criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party ...

FACTBOX-Foreign journalists forced to leave China as diplomatic tensions worsen

Over the past year, numerous foreign reporters working for Western news organisations have been forced to leave China, mostly due to their work permits being revoked or not renewed. The Foreign Correspondents Club of China said on Monday a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020