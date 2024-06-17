Kashmir Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with Unity and Devotion

Kashmir's Eid-ul-Adha festivities showcased remarkable unity and devotion as thousands gathered at various mosques to observe the holy day. The largest congregation was at Hazratbal Shrine, witnessing over 50,000 attendees.

The prayers saw participation from notable figures including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti. Smaller gatherings were observed across numerous Muslim worship places, except for the historic Jamia Masjid.

Traditional sacrifices of sheep, goats, and other animals were carried out across the valley. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with other political figures, extended their heartfelt Eid greetings, hoping for peace and prosperity across the region. The event proceeded without any reported incidents, marking a peaceful celebration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)