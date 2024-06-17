Left Menu

Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan Push Forward India-US Tech Collaboration

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had significant discussions with his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan on enhancing the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The dialogue covered global and regional issues, with Sullivan also meeting key Indian leaders during his visit to New Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:14 IST
Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan Push Forward India-US Tech Collaboration
Ajit Doval
  • Country:
  • India

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in substantial talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan on Monday, with the primary focus on advancing the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The two high-ranking officials discussed pressing global and regional issues of mutual concern. Sullivan, alongside a delegation of senior American officials and business leaders, is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18.

Following the iCET's launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden during the Quad summit in Tokyo in May 2022, both NSAs have led efforts to collaborate in various emerging technology domains such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defense innovation, space, and advanced telecommunications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024