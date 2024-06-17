Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan Push Forward India-US Tech Collaboration

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in substantial talks with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan on Monday, with the primary focus on advancing the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The two high-ranking officials discussed pressing global and regional issues of mutual concern. Sullivan, alongside a delegation of senior American officials and business leaders, is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 17 to 18.

Following the iCET's launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden during the Quad summit in Tokyo in May 2022, both NSAs have led efforts to collaborate in various emerging technology domains such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defense innovation, space, and advanced telecommunications.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)