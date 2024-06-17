Amit Shah Expresses Grief Over West Bengal Train Accident, Seeks Speedy Recovery for Injured
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his condolences for the victims of the West Bengal train accident and wished for a swift recovery for the injured. The incident involved a goods train colliding with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, resulting in at least 15 fatalities and around 60 injuries.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences for the victims and families affected by the tragic train accident in West Bengal on Monday.
At least 15 people lost their lives and approximately 60 were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, according to police reports.
'The accident in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, is profoundly saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and I hope for the swift recovery of those injured,' Amit Shah conveyed on X in both Hindi and Bangla.
