Eid Prayers Denied at Jama Masjid for Sixth Consecutive Year

For the sixth year in a row, local authorities have refused to allow Eid prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, according to Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid. The gates of the 14th-century mosque were closed by police personnel after Fajr prayers on Monday, preventing the 9:00 AM Eid prayers.

The mosque's management body stated that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon, was placed under house arrest. This has been a consistent pattern since 2019, as Eid prayers have been barred at both Jama Masjid and Eidgah.

Mirwaiz termed the refusal a 'distressing infringement' on Muslims' religious freedom, stating that it deepens the sense of alienation and highlights the ongoing restrictions in Kashmir. He added that this goes against the claims of normalcy in the region made by the authorities.

