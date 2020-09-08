Former Temptations frontman Bruce Williamson dies of COVID-19

Left Menu
Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer of the legendary vocal group The Temptations, has died at the age of 49 after a battle with coronavirus. I love you Daddy. Williamson, who was a native of Compton, California, joined The Temptations in 2006 and continued singing with the iconic Motown group until 2015.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:02 IST
Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer of the legendary vocal group The Temptations, has died at the age of 49 after a battle with coronavirus. The singer passed away on Sunday at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, his business manager, Anta Ealy, confirmed to USA Today. Williamson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, weeks after having his gallbladder removed, Ealy added. Williamson's son Bruce Alan Williamson Jr took to pen an emotional tribute on Facebook.

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now. I love you Daddy. Thank you for being awesome, thank you for being loving, thank you for being Who You Are. I pray to God and we will meet again," he wrote on Monday. Original Temptation Otis Williams also remembered Williamson as "one of our brothers".

"Once you are a Temptation, you are always a Temptation," he said in a statement. Williamson, who was a native of Compton, California, joined The Temptations in 2006 and continued singing with the iconic Motown group until 2015. He collaborated with the band on several songs such as "Shout", "I'm Losing You" , "Barbara".

He also featured on Temptations albums 'Back to Front' (2007) and 'Still Here' (2010)..

