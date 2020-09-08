Left Menu
My son wants to stay away from the limelight: Akshay Kumar

In a candid chat with British adventurer Bear Grylls during the upcoming episode of Discovery Channel's 'Into The Wild,' superstar Akshay Kumar said that his son Aarav prefers to stay away from the limelight.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:20 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In a candid chat with British adventurer Bear Grylls during the upcoming episode of Discovery Channel's 'Into The Wild,' superstar Akshay Kumar said that his son Aarav prefers to stay away from the limelight. "My son is very different. I mean, he just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to," the 52-year-old actor said during the show.

He also went on to talk about his father and said that he wishes that his son also gets all the values that his father had taught him. "He's (Akshay's father) the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all the things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that," he said.

Akshay and his actor-writer wife Twinkle Khanna welcomed son Aarav in 2002. The couple also has a seven-year-old daughter Nitara Kumar. Shot at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar', will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist and philanthropist.

The buzz around Akshay Kumar's episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas 'Into The Wild with Rajinikanth' is the second-highest-rated show ever in the genre. The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

