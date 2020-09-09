Lawrence Fishburne, Jennifer Lewis to lead 'Black-ish' spin-off 'Old-ish'

Actors Lawrence Fishburne and Jennifer Lewis will be reprising their "Black-ish" character for a spin-off series, titled "Old-ish". According to Variety, ABC is developing the spin-off which would focus on Fishburne' Earl "Pops" Johnson and Lewis' Ruby Johnson.

The story follows Ruby and Earl as they try to rekindle their relationship. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighbourhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple again. Kenya Barris, who created "Black-ish", will serve as writer and executive producer on the project, which hails from ABC Signature. Fishburne and Helen Sugland will also executive produce under their Cinema Gypsy banner along with "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson and Artist First's E Brian Dobbins.