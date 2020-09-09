Left Menu
We’re gonna talk about it: Ellen DeGeneres sets return of her talk show

The 62-year-old host had come under fire in July after dozens of employees of the show came forward in an explosive report from Buzzfeed, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers. A subsequent investigation into the accusations resulted in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" removing three of the producers and an apology from DeGeneres to the staff.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:36 IST
Popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she will be addressing the reports of toxic environment on sets of her "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when it returns for season 18. The new season will premiere on September 21 and will be filmed at the Warner Bros lot but without an in-studio audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it," DeGeneres said, while referring to the controversy that rocked the show. The 62-year-old host had come under fire in July after dozens of employees of the show came forward in an explosive report from Buzzfeed, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers.

A subsequent investigation into the accusations resulted in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" removing three of the producers and an apology from DeGeneres to the staff. The season premiere of the show will feature Tiffany Haddish as the guest.

The guest lineup also includes popular names like Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom. Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who was recently promoted to co-executive producer, will guest host upcoming episodes of the series. Boss has been the DJ on  "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"  since 2014.

