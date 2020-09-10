Left Menu
Development News Edition

As war rages, Yemeni girls find strength in kickboxing

"Many come to train to learn self-defence, others train for fitness." Amer set up the gym to empower women and girls in the city in 2015, a year after the Iran-aligned Houthi group took over Sanaa and most of north Yemen after ousting the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Reuters | Sanaa | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:43 IST
As war rages, Yemeni girls find strength in kickboxing

At the centre of Yemen's capital Sanaa, a city battered by years of war and months of pandemic, a row of young girls in red, white and black white uniforms pummel punching bags and practice self defence. In the corner a mother looks on in pride as a female instructor shows her daughter how to thwart an assailant with a gun.

The girls are all students at Academia gym, a project set up by champion Yemeni kickboxer Seham Amer. "In Yemeni society, people fear for girls," she said. "Many come to train to learn self-defence, others train for fitness."

Amer set up the gym to empower women and girls in the city in 2015, a year after the Iran-aligned Houthi group took over Sanaa and most of north Yemen after ousting the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The Houthis are now engaged in a running battle with a Saudi-led coalition - a war that has killed more than 100,000 people across Yemen and reduced large parts of the capital to rubble.

But the classes have kept going through the fighting, and through the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Parts of the programme have even expanded, said Amer, who has won gold and silver medals in international kickboxing competitions, and prizes and certificates in other martial arts.

"Before we had a problem with little girls who stop their training by 12 to 14 years as they could not continue with male trainers," she said. "I feel that I have changed that now, older women come to train with me in my gym." Around 50 women and girls have signed up for kickboxing, karate, kung fu and other programmes.

"The first thing that happened when I started training was that I lost weight, then my self-confidence had a boost and my personality got stronger," one of the students, Dhikra, said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Root underrated in white ball game, says Morgan

Joe Root will return to Englands ODI team for the opening clash of the three-match series against Australia at Old Trafford on Friday with a ringing endorsement from his skipper Eoin Morgan. Test captain Root was left out of the T20 series ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

6 deaths, 452 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of six deaths and 452 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Thursday, the union territorys health department informed. Puducherrys COVID-19 tally now stands at 18,536 cases, including 4,794 active cases and 13,389 recove...

Farmers block NH 44 near Kurukshetra, protest against agriculture ordinances passed by Union Cabinet

Farmers block National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Speaking to media, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police SP Astha Modi said, Legal action will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020