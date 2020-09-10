Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Jerry Bruckheimer talks on development, what latest we know

Fans have been waiting for over three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving way for more sequels. Read further to get the latest updates on this upcoming Hollywood movie.

As the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be completed and handed over to Disney, it's obvious not to get the official release date. But fans still do not stop predicting what they can see in the imminent movie.

There are currently two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works. Those two versions are both reboots. The first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was a game-changer for Disney when it opened in 2003, Screenrant reminded.

Disney is currently working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movies, but neither one of them is directly connected to the other. The Mouse House's theme park ride-turned swashbuckling adventure series has grossed some USD 4.5 billion over the course of five movies, making it (easily) the studio's most lucrative in-house live-action franchise from the past two decades.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was in the process of development but the Covid-19 pandemic impeded the process in the last couple of months. The coronavirus pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the movie and television projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer than previously expected.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

The second movie will have a fresh beginning of the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature new plot and new characters. Christina Hodson is working on the script and Margot Robbie is working as a star.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Johnny Depp's returning is yet to be confirmed.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date.

