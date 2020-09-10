Frozen 3 to be filled with funny moments, storyline will bring back whole gang

Frozen 2 was released in November last year. The remarkable success of Frozen 2 is one of the main reasons why fans are ardently waiting for Frozen 3. Fans are expecting Disney to work on Frozen 3 to complete the trilogy.

Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the franchise. But the Frozen lovers need to wait for a long time to allow the movie creators in making the movie unique and memorable. Although the plot for Frozen 3 is yet to be revealed, still fans continue to predict what they can see in the next movie.

Fans may be disappointed by knowing that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

The production for Frozen 3 will take longer as Frozen 2 was released just during the end of 2019. It took six years for the production to work and release the second movie (time gap between Frozen and Frozen 2 is six years). Thus, it can be said that Frozen 3 could be released in 2023 or 2024.

Frozen 3's storyline will start where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

Elsa having more supernatural powers will be displayed in Frozen 3. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna. It will be back with the whole gang. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna.

Many Frozen aficionados believe that Elsa will finally get a love interest in Frozen 3. Her sexuality was unaddressed in Frozen 2 and now new theory suggests that Honeymaren is her love interest in the third movie. According to Screenrant, Honeymaren, a member of Northuldra, is highly expected to return in the third movie as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2.

On the other hand, Frozen 3 will have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments, Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios said. Keeping all these targets, Frozen 3 could be released in November 2023 as the production will take a lot of time to make it highly commendable.

