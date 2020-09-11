Left Menu
Now You See Me 3 is in developmental process, Eric Warren Singer to pen the script

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 02:33 IST
Now You See Me 3 is in developmental process, Eric Warren Singer to pen the script
The franchise enthusiasts will be glad to know that Isla Fisher will reprise her role as Henley in Now You See Me 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Now You See Me

Now You See Me 3's future is certain and fans need to wait for the movie. The future of this third movie is certain and the credit goes to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer who made an announcement in favour of its making.

Now You See Me 3 continues to maintain its hot seat in fans' minds despite the scarcity of recent updates on its production. The making of this movie was undeniably a pre-decided project, but the announcement of Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps. The name of Benedict Cumberbatch's character is not yet disclosed. But based on many sources, the movie of the franchise will focus on a new style of robbery and this angle will surely require some new faces and Benedict Cumberbatch is one of them. The viewers can see him as an antagonist or villain, a cop or investigator in the movie.

The returning actors are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

Fans will be happy to know that Now You See Me 3 is in the gradual process of development. Recently, Lionsgate hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for third movie. He was nominated for Oscars for his works on American Hustle. Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into the upcoming movie while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said. "The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows, you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," Nathan Kahane added.

The franchise enthusiasts will be glad to know that Isla Fisher will reprise her role as Henley in Now You See Me 3. But Lizzy Caplan's Lula May proved to be a worthy addition in the 2016 sequel in Fisher's absence.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

