Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:43 IST
The upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong movie will pitch two iconic motion picture monsters against each other. Image Credit: Facebook / Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla vs. Kong is a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for long. If everything goes well, will touch the big screens in May next year. We are just a few months away from its release and fans are quite excited as the movie is expected to make big hits in the box office.

The official synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong states – Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all.

According to Legendary and Warner Bros, the premise of Godzilla vs. Kong is: In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong will see the cast like Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Additionally, Zhang Ziyi reprises her role from Godzilla: King of the Monsters in Godzilla vs. Kong, with Van Marten cast as her assistant. Lance Reddick has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Some spoilers for the imminent Godzilla vs. Kong movie indicate Godzilla looks like a beast and is very violent. Kong has more fur, might even have a beard. Kong is brown in colour with a stronger body and a smaller head. Kong is now older and quite powerful and even wounds Godzilla with his stone axe.

The upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong movie will pitch two iconic motion picture monsters against each other. The fearsome Godzilla will confront the mighty King Kong in the movie. Godzilla is close to 400 feet in height and heavier than Kong, while the latter is closer to 300 feet in height. Kong's home is at the center of the world with sufficient radiation.

Monarch will launch an expedition in Godzilla vs. Kong that will take them back into Hollow Earth on a mission to uncover the truth about 'the origin of the Titans'. The newly-crowned King of the Monsters will take on the King of Skull Island for a fight that's been described as a 'spectacular battle for the ages', Screenrant noted.

Earlier, Godzilla vs. Kong had a release date November 20, 2020. But the date was deferred to May 21, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

