Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘The Goop Lab’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s documentary series “The Goop Lab” for a second season. According to Variety, the streaming platform has ordered six additional 30-minute episodes of the health and wellness docuseries. The episodes will focus on sex, intimacy and female empowerment. Production has not yet begun on the new episodes and no release date has been finalised

The show is based on Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness empire Goop, which she launched in 2008. The first season of docuseries, which premiered in January, explored topics like cold therapy, anti-aging and energy healing

Boardwalk Pictures is producing the series, with Paltrow, Elise Loehnen and Shauna Minoprio serving as executive producers. Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures are also executive producing.